Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

#ShauryaStories: PVC Havildar Abdul Hamid – the hero of Indo-Pak war of 1965

Havildar Abdul Hamid, who is remembered for single-handedly demolishing Pakistani tanks during the Battle of Asal Uttar during the 1965 war.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2021, 10:07 PM IST

#ShauryaStories: PVC Havildar Abdul Hamid – the hero of Indo-Pak war of 1965
PVC Abdul Hamid

When we talk about the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, one name that must find a mention is that of Company Quarter-Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, who is remembered for single-handedly demolishing Pakistani tanks during the Battle of Asal Uttar, one of the largest tank battles fought during the war.

Who was Havildar Abdul Hamid?

Abdul Hamid was born on July 1, 1993 in Dhamupur village, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, to Sakina Begum and Mohammad Usman, who was a tailor with modest means. 

Hamid was recruited into the Army in Varanasi when was 20. He was trained at the Grenadiers Regimental Centre at Nasirabad, after which he was posted in 1955 to the 4 Grenadiers regiment, according to a report in The Better India.

Havildar Hamid fought the 1962 war in Thang La pass, at the time a part of the North-East Frontier Province, as a part of the 7 Mountain Brigade, 4 Mountain Division.

Following the truce, Hamid moved along with his troop to Haryana's Ambala, where was he was posted to an administration company as Company Quarter-Master Havildar (CQMH).

Act of valour:

On September 10, 1965, a Pakistan regiment launched an attack at a strategic location near Cheema village in the Khem Karan sector. CQMH Abdul Hamid, who was then commander of a RCL gun detachment took and advantageous position and knocked out the leading enemy tank and then, swiftly changing his position, sent another tank up in flames. Hamid destroyed six Pakistani tanks and was killed during an engagement with a seventh on September 10, 1965 at 32 years of age, and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest gallantry award.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Speeding Thar hits people near Malai Mandir, five injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.