ShauryaStories: PVC Havildar Abdul Hamid – the hero of Indo-Pak war of 1965

PVC Abdul Hamid

When we talk about the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, one name that must find a mention is that of Company Quarter-Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, who is remembered for single-handedly demolishing Pakistani tanks during the Battle of Asal Uttar, one of the largest tank battles fought during the war.

Who was Havildar Abdul Hamid?

Abdul Hamid was born on July 1, 1993 in Dhamupur village, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, to Sakina Begum and Mohammad Usman, who was a tailor with modest means.

Hamid was recruited into the Army in Varanasi when was 20. He was trained at the Grenadiers Regimental Centre at Nasirabad, after which he was posted in 1955 to the 4 Grenadiers regiment, according to a report in The Better India.

Havildar Hamid fought the 1962 war in Thang La pass, at the time a part of the North-East Frontier Province, as a part of the 7 Mountain Brigade, 4 Mountain Division.

Following the truce, Hamid moved along with his troop to Haryana's Ambala, where was he was posted to an administration company as Company Quarter-Master Havildar (CQMH).

Act of valour:

On September 10, 1965, a Pakistan regiment launched an attack at a strategic location near Cheema village in the Khem Karan sector. CQMH Abdul Hamid, who was then commander of a RCL gun detachment took and advantageous position and knocked out the leading enemy tank and then, swiftly changing his position, sent another tank up in flames. Hamid destroyed six Pakistani tanks and was killed during an engagement with a seventh on September 10, 1965 at 32 years of age, and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest gallantry award.