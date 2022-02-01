Senior party leader Amarjeet Singh Tikka quits Congress ahead of Punjab assembly elections 2022

As the frenzy of the election across the country has kicked off, many political leaders are switching parties a few weeks ahead of the assembly polls. In the latest news, senior party leader Amarjeet Singh Tikka has quit the Congress party just a few weeks ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2022.

Punjab Medium Industry Development Board (PMIDB) chairperson and senior party member Amarjeet Singh Tikka resigned from the Congress party, just a day after the Congress announced the candidature of Ishwarjot Singh Cheema from Ludhiana South.

Tikka was seeking a ticket from the Ludhiana South constituency but turned in his resignation from the party after Sigh was announced as the candidate. The Congress leader wrote a resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, explaining his reasons to quit.

Punjab Congress leader and Punjab Medium Industry Development Board Chairman, Amarjeet Singh Tikka tenders his resignation from the party & all party posts. pic.twitter.com/zNYdnyJp6Z — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

In his letter, Tikka wrote, “…it is very disheartening to see how the party is losing its credibility as workers like myself and many more who have dedicated their entire lives to serving the Congress party are ignored and sidelined.”

Addressing his disappointment with the candidature in Ludhiana South, Tikka said, “Furthermore, to worsen the blow, new individuals who have no history or stature are being considered for certain posts.”

“It gives me immense pain to see the current state of affairs happening in our party which was the very soul of the nation. Finally, I would like to conclude with a heavy heart by resigning from all party posts and its membership,” the senior political leader wrote in the letter.

Apart from Amarjeet Singh Tikka, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairperson Krishan Kumar Bawa also announced that he would be contesting the polls from the Ludhiana West constituency, which is Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s seat.

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 20, as per the Election Commission. The voting will take place in a single phase, while the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.