Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction reach Shiv Sena legislative party office at Vidhan Bhavan, say 'it belongs to us now'

Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), with other MLAs reached Vidhan Bhavan on Monday and gave notice to the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly Rahul Narvekar asking for the handover of the Shiv Sena legislative party office at Vidhan Bhavan.

Gogawale said that the office at Vidhan Bhavan belonged to the Shinde faction after the ECI order. "We have given a notice to the Speaker. We are following the orders of ECI. We will take a call on how to proceed further. Since ECI has recognised us as Shiv Sena, this office belongs to us now," he said.

Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year.

While the Shinde faction welcomed the decision of being recognized as the real Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray faction said they would move the Supreme Court. The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of haste and said the decision shows "it works as BJP agent".

The Commission observed in its order that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic and has been "mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all". 

Calling the poll panel's decision a "murder of democracy", Uddhav Thackeray said he will approach the Supreme Court against the decision.

