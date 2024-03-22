SC to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest today

In response to Kavitha's arrest, the ED labeled Kejriwal as a conspirator in the purported liquor policy scam in a press release.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to approach the Supreme Court, seeking protection from potential coercive actions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, source said. Following the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant interim protection on Thursday, Kejriwal aims for an urgent hearing of his petition.

The ED's latest summons, the ninth in the series, requiring Kejriwal's appearance on Thursday prompted his move to the high court. The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, later annulled.

Previously, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in February last year in connection to the case, while AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was apprehended in October. Last week, BRS leader K Kavitha was also arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case.

"ED investigation revealed that Ms K Kavitha along with others conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation. In exchange of these favours, she was involved in paying ₹ 100 Crore to the leaders of AAP," the press note said.

"By the acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickback, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP. Further, Smt K Kavitha and her associates were to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy," it added.