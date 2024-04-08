Riya Mavi, a rising digital creator, influences through her creative artistry

This young talent showcases passion, resilience, and a powerful purpose through her social media content while also inspiring young girls through entrepreneurship.

It is genuinely astonishing to notice the rise of a few talented heads across sectors around the world. What is even more surreal is to know how the female brigade has spellbound others through their incredible work and all that they have chosen to lay their hands on. The digital world is a world of its own, which, especially in the past few years, has seen the rise of a few tremendously talented digital creators. Among these, Riya Mavi is making much noise with her relatable, motivational, and fun content.

When the Muzaffarnagar-born started her career seven years ago, she had no idea that someday her content would reach a global audience and inspire young minds to be like her. At that time, she had collaborated with a YouTube channel that crossed 10 million subscribers, a feat not many digital creators or channels could attain at that point.

Despite coming from the Gujjar community and without any family support, Riya Mavi, who studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya created a success story for herself, all on her own, thriving off of her creative abilities and ideas that can touch, influence, and inspire audiences worldwide. After facing varied challenges on her path, she was finally recognized within her community, which further strengthened her vision to do more and be more as a digital creator.

She calls herself a full-time traveler who loves creating content by traveling to different countries and giving her audiences a virtual tour of every place she visits. The fitness and Yoga lover has also stunned people with her acting and modeling talents, creating social awareness and motivational videos for Facebook.

During the pandemic, her creative digital efforts were recognized with the Hindustan Gaurav Award. She showcased her passion for fashion by being a fashion show judge. Her content delves into fashion, lifestyle, and travel, and her vlogs have touched the right pulse of the audience, gaining her a growing number of followership on social media. Riya Mavi has exuded brilliance even as an entrepreneur with her Sugar Hugs Studio, a unique salon in Greater Noida, which in the coming years, she plans to expand.

Her travel to the Lahaul Valley, the highest point on a scooter in minus temperatures, also turned more heads. Her collaboration with Incredible India for Dharamshala, promotions of Delhi Duty-Free, and multiple shoots as a model for designers, along with pushing boundaries with her motivational and awareness videos as a digital creator on Facebook, have catapulted her to the top of the social media game.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.