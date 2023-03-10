Search icon
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from Gurgaon building days after son's marriage

Ramesh Agarwal death: Ritesh confirmed in a statement that his father died. "My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward," he wrote in a statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from Gurgaon building days after son's marriage
Ritesh Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood earlier this week. (File)

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal died on Friday after falling from a high-rise building in Gurgaon. The incident took place days after Ritesh Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood in a lavish function in Delhi. The incident took place at 1 pm today. According to initial reports, he fell from the 20th floor of a DLF building in Gurgaon.

He reportedly fell from the balcony of his house. At the time of the incident, his family members were present in the house.

Ritesh Sharma confirmed in a statement that his father died, However, he didn't elaborate on how he died. Here's his statement.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," he wrote.

More details are awaited. 

