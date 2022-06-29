Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray urges Shiv Sainiks to let rebel MLAs return

Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday in a Facebook live session announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) post too. He also urged the Shiv Sainiks to let the rebel MLA's return and not take to the streets in protest. This comes minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay a floor test ordered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30.

The MVA government in Maharashtra was facing a political crisis after a revolt in Shiv Sena. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had been camping in Guwahati. BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the Governor on Tuesday evening after returning from Delhi, and submitted a letter to him demanding an immediate floor test.

(With inputs from PTI)

