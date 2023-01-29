Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Remove all British names withing a week': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari after Mughal Garden gets renamed

BJP leader's statement comes as Amrit Udyan is given a common name to the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

'Remove all British names withing a week': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari after Mughal Garden gets renamed
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (File photo)

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, called for the renaming of locations named after Mughal emperors on Saturday. The Mughal Garden and the other grounds of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi have just been renamed "Amrit Udyan," which is the name the BJP leader used in his speech.

"They (Mughals) killed so many Hindus and destroyed temples. All the places named after them should be identified and renamed. We will remove all British and Mughal names within a week if BJP comes to power in Bengal," Mr Adhikari told ANI.

Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister for Rural Development, welcomed the renaming of Rashtrapati Bhavan's gardens.

Rashtrapati Bhavan contains a great variety of gardens, and President Droupadi Murmu has given the gardens a common name as 'Amrit Udyan' to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, said.

The Union Minister said that the nation should celebrate its independence in a dignified manner.

Rashtrapati Bhavan's gardens will officially open tomorrow, and President Droupadi Murmu will be there to celebrate.

The President's Press Secretary, Ajay Singh, has announced that the name "Amrit Udyan" would be used to refer to all of the gardens located inside Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also, READ: Pandavas couldn’t choose their relatives, we can't choose our neighbours: EAM Jaishankar on Pakistan

"Earlier there were descriptive identities, now a new identity has been given to the gardens," he said.

There are a number of different gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan, including the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam are only a few  of the gardens that were created under the administrations of previous presidents Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 589 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.