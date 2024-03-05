'Relocate to safe areas': India issues advisory for citizens in Israel

The advisory comes after a man from Kerala working in a plantation in Israel was killed and two other Indian citizens were injured in northern Israel following a terror strike by Hezbollah.

India on Tuesday issued an advisory for its nationals living in the border areas of Israel to relocate to safer areas within the country due to prevailing situations. "In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indians nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," Indian embassy in Israel said in an official statement.

The advisory comes after a man from Kerala working in a plantation in Israel was killed and two other Indian citizens were injured in northern Israel following a terror strike by Hezbollah on Monday.

Additionally, Indian authorities have also issued a emergency helpline number (+972-35226748) and an email address ([email protected]) for clarification and guidance in security related issues.

Moreover, Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon today said that he has spoken with the relatives of deceased Indian and reassured his country's support.

"I spoke earlier to the brother of the deceased Indian farm worker who was killed yesterday in Northern Israel. I offered my heartfelt condolences to him and the family and reassured that Israel will be by their side for anything and everything," Naor Gilon posted on social media platform X.

Earlier today, the Israeli embassy in India confirmed that one Indian national was killed and two more Indians were injured in the terror attack by Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon in Northern Israel yesterday.

As per information, the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Nibin Maxwell, son of Pathrose Maxwell, from Kollam district in Kerala. Reports have also confirmed that the other two injured are also from Kerala.

Nibin Maxwell had arrived in Israel two months ago and was working in a farm there.

In its statement, the Israeli embassy said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon. Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured."

"Israeli medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance. Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved," the Israeli embassy in India said.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel on Monday night, resulting in damage that knocked out power in several towns, as the military struck targets in Lebanon following a deadly cross-border attack by the terror group earlier in the day.

According to the Israel Defence Forces, at least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system.

Fighting also continues in Gaza with the Israeli Defence forces claiming that they eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorists who fired rockets toward Kibbutz Be'eri and Kibbutz Hatzerim. Fifteen terrorists were eliminated using sniper, tank and aerial fire. IDF forces also struck terrorist targets and eliminated terrorists operating from within civilian areas in Western Khan Yunis.

