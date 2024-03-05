Twitter
Headlines

Madgaon Express: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash go for 'mad trip' to Goa in Kunal's debut directorial, fans say 'laugh riot'

'Relocate to safe areas': India issues advisory for citizens in Israel

MI-W vs DC-W, Match 12 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man, started teaching coding in 12th grade, turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, he is…

Bastar trailer: Adah Sharma aims for 'Naxal-free Bharat', fights against '3rd biggest terrorist organisation' Maoists

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI-W vs DC-W, Match 12 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man, started teaching coding in 12th grade, turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, he is…

Bastar trailer: Adah Sharma aims for 'Naxal-free Bharat', fights against '3rd biggest terrorist organisation' Maoists

Purple fruits that can control cholesterol levels

10 Bollywood directors with most number of hits

Most expensive captains in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Madgaon Express: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash go for 'mad trip' to Goa in Kunal's debut directorial, fans say 'laugh riot'

Bastar trailer: Adah Sharma aims for 'Naxal-free Bharat', fights against '3rd biggest terrorist organisation' Maoists

'Naina': Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah drool over Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's fiery hot looks in Crew's new song

HomeIndia

India

'Relocate to safe areas': India issues advisory for citizens in Israel

The advisory comes after a man from Kerala working in a plantation in Israel was killed and two other Indian citizens were injured in northern Israel following a terror strike by Hezbollah.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 04:26 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India on Tuesday issued an advisory for its nationals living in the border areas of Israel to relocate to safer areas within the country due to prevailing situations. "In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indians nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," Indian embassy in Israel said in an official statement.

The advisory comes after a man from Kerala working in a plantation in Israel was killed and two other Indian citizens were injured in northern Israel following a terror strike by Hezbollah on Monday.

Additionally, Indian authorities have also issued a emergency helpline number (+972-35226748) and an email address ([email protected]) for clarification and guidance in security related issues.

Moreover, Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon today said that he has spoken with the relatives of deceased Indian and reassured his country's support.

"I spoke earlier to the brother of the deceased Indian farm worker who was killed yesterday in Northern Israel. I offered my heartfelt condolences to him and the family and reassured that Israel will be by their side for anything and everything," Naor Gilon posted on social media platform X.

Earlier today, the Israeli embassy in India confirmed that one Indian national was killed and two more Indians were injured in the terror attack by Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon in Northern Israel yesterday.

As per information, the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Nibin Maxwell, son of Pathrose Maxwell, from Kollam district in Kerala. Reports have also confirmed that the other two injured are also from Kerala.

Nibin Maxwell had arrived in Israel two months ago and was working in a farm there.

In its statement, the Israeli embassy said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon. Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured."

"Israeli medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance. Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved," the Israeli embassy in India said.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel on Monday night, resulting in damage that knocked out power in several towns, as the military struck targets in Lebanon following a deadly cross-border attack by the terror group earlier in the day.

According to the Israel Defence Forces, at least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system.

Fighting also continues in Gaza with the Israeli Defence forces claiming that they eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorists who fired rockets toward Kibbutz Be'eri and Kibbutz Hatzerim. Fifteen terrorists were eliminated using sniper, tank and aerial fire. IDF forces also struck terrorist targets and eliminated terrorists operating from within civilian areas in Western Khan Yunis.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akon makes Shah Rukh Khan dance, Salman sing 'Chammak Challo' at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans call it wholesome

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Heroic dog saves friend from drowning in viral video, internet reacts

Video: Radhika Merchant's adorable dance for Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and family goes viral, WATCH

This Indian actor will attend pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles; it's not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, NTR, Aishwarya, Deepika

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE