'Ready to deal with any situation': Army Chief General Manoj Pande amid India-China border tensions

Amid the ongoing border tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Monday that the Indian Army is well-prepared to handle any situation along the northern borders.

He said, “The army is ready and capable of dealing with any situation along the northern borders (with China). We have taken several concrete measures to develop our capabilities in those areas.”

Despite ongoing negotiations since May 2020, a complete resolution to the border crisis remains elusive.

While four rounds of disengagement have occurred in various sectors, tens of thousands of troops and advanced weaponry from both Indian and Chinese armies still remain deployed.

General Manoj Pande claimed that the Indian Army has procured modern weapons and systems, with a focus on developing infrastructure in border regions, according to General Pande.

Although multiple rounds of talks have been held, issues persist at Depsang and Demchok. General Pande highlighted the stability yet sensitivity of the situation along the LAC in Ladakh, stressing the high operational preparedness and robust deployments of the Indian Army.

In addition to the China border concerns, General Pande expressed worry about a surge in terrorist activities in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir during the last few months.

“The cease-fire on the Line of Control (LoC) is holding, but infiltration attempts from across the border make it clear that terror infrastructure there is intact...The efforts of security forces have led to a significant drop in violence in the hinterland,” he said.