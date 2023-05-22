Search icon
Ready for narco test if...: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's challenge to wrestlers

Bajrang and Vinesh are among the wrestlers who have been protesting against Brij Bhushan for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Ready for narco test if...: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's challenge to wrestlers
Ready for narco test if...: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's challenge to wrestlers (file photo)

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said he is ready to undergo a narco test or a lie-detector test, amid allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

However, the BJP MP on Sunday made it clear that wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will also have to undergo it. Taking to Facebook, Brij Bhushan wrote, "I am ready to get my narco test, polygraphy test or lie detector done but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this."

Bajrang and Vinesh are among the wrestlers who have been protesting against Brij Bhushan for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers. They have been protesting at Delhi`s Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest.

