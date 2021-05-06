Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and ex-Union minister Ajit Singh dies due to COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former union minister Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday (May 6) morning at a hospital in Gurugram due to COVID-19. He was 86.

Ajit Singh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after testing positive for coronavirus. According to reports, the RLD chief's condition deteriorated on Tuesday night due to a lung infection.

His son and former Mathura MP Jayant Chaudhary wrote on Twitter, "Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid positive on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning."

Ajit Singh was the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He was a seven-time MP from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and also served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation.