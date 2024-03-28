Twitter
India

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests key conspirator following massive raids in 3 states

The key conspirator, identified as Muzammil Shareef, was arrested on Wednesday after he was picked up as a co-conspirator as the NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 08:25 PM IST

In a breakthrough in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key conspirator following massive raids across multiple locations in three states.

The key conspirator, identified as Muzammil Shareef, was arrested on Wednesday after he was picked up as a co-conspirator as the NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh. 

NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast. It had also identified another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, who is also wanted by the agency in other cases. 

Both the men are on the run.NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the Cafe located at ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which caused extensive damage to the property.

The agency said "raids were conducted today at the houses of all these three accused, as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects."During the raids, the NIA said various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash.

"Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the blast." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

