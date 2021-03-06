Rajasthan makes COVID negative report mandatory for people from THESE states, details here

People coming in from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will have to present a COVID-19 negative report on arrival in Rajasthan, the state government said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Rajasthan government chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

The move comes in view of the rising number of coronavirus infections in the neighbouring states.

A COVID-19 negative report from an RT-PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to entering Rajasthan is mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, an official statement said.

Speaking at the meeting, Gehlot said it is a matter of serious concern that people are getting negligent in following the COVID-19 protocols.

It was also decided at the meeting that anganwadi centres and schools for students up to Class 5 will remain closed till March 31, the statement said.

He directed the departments of local self-government, and information and public relations to again accelerate campaigns for creating awareness about coronavirus, the statement said.

All precautions have to be followed, Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje and state medical health minister Raghu Sharma were on Friday administered the first dose of the corona vaccine.

Both the CM and state health minister visited the Institute of Infection Disease Centre at SMS Hospital, Jaipur, where they were vaccinated and kept under observation for about 30 minutes.

After getting the vaccine, Gehlot spoke to the media and said that Corona has not yet gone from the country and hence we should not take this disease lightly in view of rising cases in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab.

Gehlot further said that Rajasthan alone accounts for 25% of the vaccination done so far in the entire country.

Appealing to the people, he said: "In Rajasthan, we should not lose the battle which we have won against Corona. So don`t be negligent. As soon as symptoms appear, visit a hospital and seek treatment. The hospitals are giving free treatment for Corona."

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,21,123 on Friday with 195 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 2,789 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a health department bulletin.

A total of 1,584 patients are under treatment in the state, while 3,16,750 have recovered, the bulletin stated.

(With agency inputs)