Delhi reports over 300 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, L-G chairs meeting to review situation

Amid a fresh surge of COVID-19, Delhi recorded 312 new cases of coronavirus with three deaths on Friday. This is the highest number of cases in nearly one-and-a-half month's time. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.53% after authorities conducted 59,122 tests.

This takes the Capital's infection tally to 640,494 and fatalities to 10,918. Daily infections crossed the 300-mark in Delhi for the first time on Friday since January 14, 2021, when 340 cases were reported in the city.

The number of active cases increased to 1,779 as of Friday from 1,701 on Thursday, while the daily positivity rate rose to 0.53% from 0.39% the previous day.

Daily infections have been continuously on the rise in the national capital again, since February 24 with a slight dip recorded only on March 1 (197 cases) and March 2 (175 cases).

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry had flagged a surge in new cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

On Friday, L-G Anil Baijal chaired a meeting to review the COVID situation in the national capital, amid the ongoing vaccination drive in Delhi.

This meeting was attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, NCDC chief Dr SK Singh and other officials from the state government.

After the meeting, it was decided that they continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing, and genome sequencing, in addition to surveillance.

"After discussions and deliberations with eminent experts and senior officials, it was emphasised that while the situation was under control, with a marginal increase in numbers, it was necessary that guard is not let down. Enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and existing levels of RT-PCR testing had to be maintained," tweeted Baijal.

Delhi COVID-19 data

January 1, Delhi recorded 585 cases.

January 4, Delhi recorded 384 cases.

January 11, Delhi recorded 306 cases.

January 12, Delhi recorded 386 cases.

January 14, Delhi recorded 340 cases.

February 26, Delhi recorded 256 cases.

Meanwhile, 499,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi, of which 446,950 people have received a first dose of the vaccine and 52,820 have received the second dose as of 7 am on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.