Headlines

IND vs AUS: This company in Gurugram offering 1-day leave to recover from India's World Cup loss

Meet man who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank worth Rs 5,00,000 crore

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi to address public in Anta, Kota today

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara in BB17: 'I wish more people knew...'

DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: This company in Gurugram offering 1-day leave to recover from India's World Cup loss

Meet man who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank worth Rs 5,00,000 crore

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara in BB17: 'I wish more people knew...'

Australian cricketers who won most ODI World Cups

Top 10 IIT colleges in India

10 poorest countries in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara in BB17: 'I wish more people knew...'

Kadak Singh trailer: Pankaj Tripathi loses memory, struggles to find his identity in suspense thriller

Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole calls Arun Mahashetty, Tehelka Bhai backstabbers, discusses Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi to address public in Anta, Kota today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address two public meetings at Anta town in the Baran district and at Dusshera Ground in Kota.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 05:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (21 November 2023) address two public meetings at Anta town in the Baran district and at Dusshera Ground in Kota.

Union minister and BJP Rajasthan in-charge Pralhad Joshi toured Anta and Kota on Monday and supervised preparations for the prime minister's public meetings.

"It will be our largest public meeting in the history of Kota," Joshi claimed at a press conference. People from nine Assembly seats in Kota and Bundi are expected to attend the public meeting at Dusshera Ground, he said.

"Wherever the prime minister is going, more than the expected positive response and reaction we are receiving from the public," Joshi said, adding the people in Rajasthan have made up their mind to bring BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kota police range IG Prashan Kumar Khamesra supervised the security arrangements and briefed the police personnel in Nayapura stadium on Monday.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the prime minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Krishi Upaj Mandi Ground in Baran district's Anta. People from eight Assembly seats in Jhalawar–Baran parliamentary seat are expected to attend the meeting in Anta.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur: Imphal airport on high alert after unknown flying object spotted

'Mondayest of Mondays': India's World Cup defeat sparks calls for national 'cry holiday' on internet

World Cup 2023 Final: How important will winning the toss be in India vs Australia match?

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

This actor failed in class VII, shared house with 24 people, worked as waiter, is now worth of Rs 2,500 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE