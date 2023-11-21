Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi to address public in Anta, Kota today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address two public meetings at Anta town in the Baran district and at Dusshera Ground in Kota.

Union minister and BJP Rajasthan in-charge Pralhad Joshi toured Anta and Kota on Monday and supervised preparations for the prime minister's public meetings.

"It will be our largest public meeting in the history of Kota," Joshi claimed at a press conference. People from nine Assembly seats in Kota and Bundi are expected to attend the public meeting at Dusshera Ground, he said.

"Wherever the prime minister is going, more than the expected positive response and reaction we are receiving from the public," Joshi said, adding the people in Rajasthan have made up their mind to bring BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kota police range IG Prashan Kumar Khamesra supervised the security arrangements and briefed the police personnel in Nayapura stadium on Monday.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the prime minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Krishi Upaj Mandi Ground in Baran district's Anta. People from eight Assembly seats in Jhalawar–Baran parliamentary seat are expected to attend the meeting in Anta.