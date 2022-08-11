Headlines

India

Rahul Gandhi's black deed jibe at Narendra Modi over his black magic remark, says 'stop lowering dignity of...'

Attacking Modi on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said he was unable to see inflation or unemployment in the country but could see black magic in Congress.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'black magic' remark against Congress has irked MP Rahul Gandhi. The leader advised PM Modi not to lower the dignity of the most powerful constitutional office in the country, by pandering to superstitions.

Attacking Modi on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said he was unable to see inflation or unemployment in the country but could see black magic in Congress's protest. He said Modi should desist from harping on superstitious things like black magic to hide what he called black deeds.

"Stop lowering the dignity of the prime minister's post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like 'black magic' to hide your black deeds, prime minister," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "You will have to give answers on people's issues," the former Congress chief added.

On Wednesday, Modi slammed Congress for wearing black attires on August 5 when they protested against price-rise and said those indulging in "kala jadu" can never win the trust of the people. 

"On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again," Modi had said.

Inflation has become one of the primary economic problems in the country. The inflation has been north of the permissible 6 percent mark for several months now, forcing the RBI to raise the repo rate four times. 

Congress and the government also had run-ins inside the parliament over the issue of inflation. After an intense protest by the Opposition, the government agreed to hold a debate on inflation in Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha on August 2 that the country was fairing better than western countries when it came to inflation. However, she said the government wasn't denying the inflation problem and that the RBI was working to bring down the economic indicator. 

With inputs from PTI 

