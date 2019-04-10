Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat after roadshow

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday embarked on a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi before filing his nomination papers for the May 6 Lok Sabha polls.

He was accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their two children. His mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi did not join him in the roadshow but directly reached the District Collector's office.

The three-term MP will take on Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha election in a virtually direct contest as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance has decided not to put up any candidate. Smriti Irani is likely to file her nomination papers a day later on Thursday.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi files his nomination from Amethi for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra also present. pic.twitter.com/EvNswqEm3N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2019

In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

This time, the Congress president is contesting from two Lok Sabha constituencies.

Last Thursday, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on April 4 and said he is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from a second seat in the south besides the party bastion Amethi in the north to send a message of unity and that "India is one".

Irani has alleged that Gandhi's first choice was Wayanad and not Amethi.

The Amethi parliamentary constituency has four Assembly segments -- Tiloi, Gauriganj and Jagdishpur (reserved) in Amethi district and Salon (reserved) in Raebareli.

Amethi goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6.

(With PTI inputs)