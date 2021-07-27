Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu moves court against Income Tax Department

Just days after taking over as Punjab Congress President, Navjot Singh Sidhu has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Income Tax Department alleging wrong assessment of his income. The Court has issued a notice to the Department and now scheduled the next hearing for August 11.

In the petition, Sidhu has said that in the year 2016-17, his income was 9,66,28,470, but the Income Tax Department has assessed his income as 13,19,66,530.

Sidhu has challenged the order of the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar, under which his revision was rejected by the Joint Commissioner, after which, the court has issued a notice to the I-T Department against the wrong assessment and rejection of his revision.

What is the whole matter?

Navjot Singh Sidhu, while filling his income tax return for 2016-17, declared his income as 9,66,28,470 and filed this return on 19 October 2016. But after filing, the Income Tax Department informed him on March 13, 2019, that his income during this period is Rs 13,19,66,530. In this way, the Income Tax Department added Rs 3,53,38,060 more to his income.

Against this, Sidhu urged the Department to rectify it by filing a revision before the Income Tax Commissioner (Appeals) against the wrong assessment of his income.

Navjot Singh Sidhu challenged the orders of the Income Tax Commissioner rejecting his revision on March 27 in the High Court, saying that the Income Tax Commissioner has rejected his revision completely ignoring the facts.