PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat today

While Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat, he will also launch and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore for transforming Varanasi and its adjoining areas.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on February 22 and 23 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 61,000 crore in the two states.    

While Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat, he will also launch and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore for transforming Varanasi and its adjoining areas, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday.    

On February 22 (Thursday), at around 10.45 am in Ahmedabad, Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).   

At around 12.45 pm, the prime minister will reach Mahesana and perform 'pooja' and 'darshan' at the Valinath Mahadev Temple. Around 1 pm, he will participate in a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,350 crore.   

At around 4.15 pm, the prime minister will reach Navsari, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,500 crore.    At around 6.15 pm, Modi will visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station and dedicate to the nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).    

On February 23 (Friday), Modi will participate in a programme for prize distribution to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.    

At 11.15 am, the prime minister will perform 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. At 11.30 am, the prime minister will attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.    

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.   

At the two public functions in Gujarat's Mahesana and Navsari, the prime minister will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects that will encompass important sectors such as road, rail, energy, health, Internet connectivity, urban development, water supply and tourism, among others, in districts such as Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad, and Narmada.   

At a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation important projects, including Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited, which will provide high-speed Internet to more than 8,000 gram panchayats, multiple projects for rail line doubling, gauge conversion, new broad-gauge line in Mahesana and Banaskantha districts, and multiple road projects.    

The PMO statement also said that since 2014, Modi has focused on transforming Varanasi and its adjoining areas by initiating a number of development projects catering to important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development and sanitation.    

Taking another step in this direction, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.    

To further enhance Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.   

To provide impetus to industrial development in the region, the prime minister will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure work at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.   

Providing impetus to the famous textile sector of Varanasi, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector, the statement said.   

Augmenting the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University.    

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range, a step towards strengthening the sports infrastructure in the city.   

At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near the Banaras Hindu University, the prime minister will inaugurate a newly-installed statue of Sant Ravidas in adjoining Ravidas Park.    

He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, worth about Rs 32 crore, and lay the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park, worth about Rs 62 crore.

