PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue today, know theme, agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship multilateral foreign policy and geo-economics conference today (April 25, 2022).

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the dialogue, which will be held over three days from April 25 to April 27, will witness the participation of European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen as the chief guest.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India`s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The dialogue, which was held virtually last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held in in-person format this year. “Raisina Dialogue 2022 will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries. There will side events that will be hosted in Berlin and Washington. Raisina's young fellows programme will also be conducted on the sidelines of this main conference,” said MEA Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

The MEA spokesperson further said that the conference will most likely be attended by former PM of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Canada PM Stephen Harper, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and former Australia PM Anthony Abbott. “We will also be counting on a pre-recorded message from the President of United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid,” added Bagchi.

In terms of the participation of foreign ministers, the MEA spokesperson informed that the foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia will be attending the event.

He further said that the Australian foreign minister may also join the conference virtually.

Bagchi said that the foreign ministers, during their visit to India, will also have official engagements with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.