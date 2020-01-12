PM Modi's Sunday schedule: From observing Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary to addressing youth at Belur Math

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Kolkata in West Bengal, has a host of events planned for today, i.e. January 12 (Sunday), the second day of his visit. The day is especially important because it is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and also the National Youth Day, for the occasion of which the Prime Minister will speak at the Youth Conference at Belur. He is also likely to meditate at the temple of Swami Vivekananda today to mark the birth anniversary of the monk, as per the Prime Minister's wish.

According to his schedule, PM Modi will be attending a youth conference around 9:30 AM at Belur Math. Thereafter, he will travel through a ferry on waterways on the river Hooghly and reach Netaji Indoor Stadium at 11 AM. This event is hosted by Kolkata Port Trust on the occasion of completion of 150 years. However, before attending the event at the Netaji Indoor stadium, Modi is expected to participate in the 'brahmaarti' ritual

The Prime Minister is in Kolkata to participate in the sesquicentenary (150th anniversary) celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and also to inaugurate a bunch of refurbished heritage buildings.

On Sunday, PM Modi will also inaugurate an upgraded ship repair facility of the Cochin-Kolkata unit at Netaji Subhas dry dock. He will return to Delhi after the program.

The Prime Minister spent Saturday night in the international guest house ar Belur Math, which was turned into a fortress with SPG and state police personnel swarming over the area. He was served 'prasad' comprising five fried dishes, luchi, rice pudding, sweets, and fruits after he arrived there riding a launch on the river Ganges. This is Modi's second visit to Belur Math after becoming Prime Minister and first, after taking office in his second term.