PM Modi lauds women who received 'Nari Shakti Puraskar', seeks blessings from 103-year-old awardee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, on the occasion of International Women's Day, interacted with the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardees and congratulated the women for being an inspiration to the rest of the country.

'When you started your work, you must have done it as a mission or to do something valuable in life or would have just gone with the flow. It must have not been for reward but today you have become an inspiration for others," the Prime Minister, as quoted by news agency ANI, told the recipients of the award.

He also received blessings from the 103-year-old Mann Kaur, the oldest receiver of the award. The 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' was conferred to her for her achievements in athletics.

PM @narendramodi interacted with the Nari Shakti Puraskar winners earlier today. pic.twitter.com/v5D7Xro4D1 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 8, 2020

The 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' was awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, at an event organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

The award recognises 'exceptional work' for women empowerment and is conferred every year, on part of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, as a mark of respect and recognition to women who contribute towards the empowerment of the community.

Before the award presentation, a special screening of the short film 'Swacch Bharat - India's Sanitation Story' was held at RBCC. It showcases the role that women played in rural India under the Swachh Bharat Mission in leading over 55 crore people to shun the age-old practice of open defecation.