PM Modi inaugurates Amrit Bharat Express train: Here's everything you need to know

Here are five features of Amrit Bharat Express trains travelling from Darbhanga in Bihar to Anand Vihar and Malda Town in West Bengal to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus in Bengaluru.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

(Image source: Wiki commons)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first two Amrit Bharat Express trains departing from the sacred village of 'Ayodhya.' The railway officials claim that these trains are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that guarantees passengers a comfortable and jerk-free ride for the duration of the journey.

The new 'jerk-free' express trains will run on two routes: Darbhanga in Bihar to Anand Vihar in Delhi via Ayodhya, and Malda Town in West Bengal to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus in Bengaluru. Because of the modern technology used in these trains, passengers on specific routes may enjoy a smoother and more comfortable travel experience.

Here are five features of Amrit Bharat Express trains:-

  1. A new lightning-fast passenger train called Amrit Bharat Express uses cutting-edge "push-pull" technology.
  2.  By enabling the train to be operated from either end, the push-pull method improves operational safety by removing the need to turn the locomotive at the end of the route.
  3. Coaches on Amrit Bharat Express trains will not have air conditioning. With more appealing seat designs, better luggage racks, and practical features like mobile charging outlets with holders, these trains attempt to improve the travel experience for their passengers.
  4. Excluding the reservation fee and other costs, the minimum ticket price for Amrit Bharat Express trains to travel within a one- to fifty-kilometer radius is ₹35. "If we compare the fares for these two classes -- second and sleeper -- with other currently-running mail or express trains, Amrit Bharat's fare is 15 to 17 percent higher," according to a railway official.
  5. These trains have several amenities, such as floor guide fluorescent strips, dust-sealed wider gangways, aerosol-based fire suppression systems in electrical cubicles and toilets, horizontal sliding windows, emergency disaster management lights, and bench-style LWS coach designs.
