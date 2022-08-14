Search icon
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: BJP targets Nehru in video on partition, Congress hits back

PM Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles, sacrifices of people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

India marks its second 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on Sunday, BJP has released a video narrating its version of events that led to the partition of India in 1947. 

The seven-minute video blames Jawaharlal Nehru for bowing to the demands of Muhammad Ali Jinnah-led Muslim League for the creation of Pakistan.

Hitting back at BJP, Congress alleged that the real intent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the traumatic events as fodder for his current political battles.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice.

He said the politics of hate will be defeated and the Congress will continue its efforts to unite India while upholding the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

PM Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applauded the resilience as well as grit of those who suffered during that tragic period of history.

Pakistan was carved out as a separate country after the division of India by the British in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed. 

The Congress leader also said, "The tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated 2-nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, 'I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined'."

The Congress leader also asked, "Will the PM also recall today Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, who championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose, and who sat in free India's first Cabinet while the tragic consequences of Partition were becoming evident?".

Alleging that the "modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs" are continuing their efforts to divide the nation, Ramesh said the Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others who were untiring in their efforts to unite the nation. "The politics of hate will be defeated," he asserted. 

