Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee does not require immediate hospitalisation: AIIMS official

The High Court had on July 24 directed ED to take Partha Chatterjee to the health facility in Odisha as he complained of health issues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee does not require immediate hospitalisation: AIIMS official
File photo: West Benagl Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with a school job scam, was on Monday flown to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, where doctors said that he suffers from chronic diseases but does not need immediate hospitalization.

The Calcutta High Court had on July 24 directed the ED, which held the 69-year-old TMC leader last week, to take him to the health facility in the neighbouring state by an air ambulance as he complained of health issues.

"We have conducted a thorough screening (of Chatterjee). He has some chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation," AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters.

The court has been informed about Chatterjee's health status, Biswas added.

READ | From Belghoria to South Kolkata high-rises; Here is what we know about Arpita Mukherjee till now

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 posts before THIS date at joinindiannavy.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.