Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee does not require immediate hospitalisation: AIIMS official

File photo: West Benagl Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with a school job scam, was on Monday flown to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, where doctors said that he suffers from chronic diseases but does not need immediate hospitalization.

The Calcutta High Court had on July 24 directed the ED, which held the 69-year-old TMC leader last week, to take him to the health facility in the neighbouring state by an air ambulance as he complained of health issues.

"We have conducted a thorough screening (of Chatterjee). He has some chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation," AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters.

The court has been informed about Chatterjee's health status, Biswas added.

