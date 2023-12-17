Headlines

Parliament security breach serious matter: Bengal CM Mamata expresses concern

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM, voiced her concerns on the security breach at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, stating that it was a major issue.

PTI

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed concerns over the security breach at the new Parliament building in New Delhi and said it was quite a serious matter.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and raised slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

"The Parliament security breach is a serious matter. There was a great lapse... The Union Home Minister has already admitted that. Let them investigate it," Banerjee told reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for Delhi.

Banerjee, while referring to the Centre's directive to paint health centres saffron, hit out at the BJP, alleging that the party was even trying to decide what people should eat or wear.

The Trinamool Congress supremo is travelling to the national capital to participate in an opposition INDIA bloc meeting.

She is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 to seek the release of West Bengal's due funds.

