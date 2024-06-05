Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's actioner

Twitter
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will soon be released on OTT, and netizens are making jokes over the announcement.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 04:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) is geared up for OTT release, and the film will soon have its digital premiere. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM will be available on Netflix, and the OTT giant dropped the announcement on their social media.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared the poster of the film and announced that the movie will stream on the platform from June 6 at midnight. The movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As soon as the platform dropped the announcement post several netizens joked about the same. An internet user wrote, "Mat karo release bhai. Kyu apni value gira rahe ho." Another internet user wrote, "I wish that day never comes." A netizen wrote, "Nobody is waiting." Another netizen wrote, "Bhai koi dusri movie release kar...nahi dekhni hai." 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was among the most anticipated movies of the year. Made on the reported budget of Rs 350 crores, the film opened to negative reviews and went on to become one of the major flops of the year. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antogonist, along with Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

Manushi Chillar on BMCM failure

While talking to Zoom, the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar said, "As an actor, you want your films to do well. You want people to watch you, to like you, like the film and enjoy and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes, it doesn't happen which is completely normal. That's something I have made peace with. For me, the only thing is I need to be doing a good job and exploring new things. I need to also have filmmakers see me do something on screen. So, I think that was my takeaway."

Read: Manoj Bajpayee regrets saying no to this blockbuster, refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan because...

