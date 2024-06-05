This actress fell madly in love with a CM, they never got married, she never found love, she then made history as..

MGR and Jayalalithaa were a hit not only in the political world but also in films. They worked in 28 hit films together and MGR later became a force of nature in her political journey. It was at MGR's insistence that Jayalalithaa entered into politics and created history.

There have been some actresses in the film world who have left a lasting impression not only on their fans but on the country at large. One such actress was a South cinema superstar who never found love, and never got married, but was an unmarried mother who gave her all. This actress was in love with a married man who was the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The actress wanted to marry him but despite refusing her proposal, this man played an important role in all her success. Despite not getting love and not being married, this actress became a god-like figure for her fans and the best-unmarried mother to her son.

We are talking about none other than Jayalalithaa who was not only a superstar of South Cinema but was also the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years over six terms between 1991 and 2016.

She was also the 5th and longest-serving general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and was called "Amma" (Mother) and "Puratchi Thalaivi" (Revolutionary leader) by her supporters.

Jayalalithaa was born in 1948 to Jayaram and Vedavalli (Sandhya) in present-day Karnataka. Her father left her and the family at a young age and Jayalalithaa was advised to join the film industry to support her family.

Jayalalithaa worked in films for more than 20 years and worked in over 140 films in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Despite her achievements in the acting world and politics, Jayalalithaa always grabbed headlines more for her personal life, especially for her affair with MG Ramachandran, popularly known as 'M.G.R.', former CM of Tamil Nadu.

MGR and Jayalalithaa were a hit not only in the political world but also in films. They worked in 28 hit films together and MGR later became a force of nature in her political journey.

It was at MGR's insistence that Jayalalithaa entered into politics and created history. In 1982, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party founded by MGR.

It was during this time that Jayalalithaa expressed her desire to marry the already-married MGR as she was in love with him, however, MGR could never give her the status of being his wife.

Jayalalithaa's greatest wish in life was to be with the man she loved but unfortunately, it never got fulfilled.

When Jayalalithaa understood that love and marriage were not in her destiny, in 1995, she adopted her friend Sasikala's nephew Sudhakaran.

In later years, Jayalalithaa disowned Sudhakaran as her foster son.

MGR and Jayalalithaa were the two pillars of Tamil Nadu politics which is why after his death, Jayalalithaa took his legacy forward and became the youngest Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She held the post of CM for six terms.

In December 2016, at the age of 68, Jayalalithaa died of a cardiac arrest. She became the first female chief minister to die in office in India.

READ | 'Washing dirty...': Aamir Ali strongly responds to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'demotivating partner' remarks