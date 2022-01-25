Search icon
Padma Awards 2022: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Google CEO Sundar Pichai among list of awardees

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award, which is the second-highest civilian honour in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently released the list of people who will be honoured with the Padma Awards 2022, which is one of the highest civilian honours in India, later this year. This year, the list includes a total of 128 awardees.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously this year, for his contribution to the country in civil services. Kalyan Singh, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, will also be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Notable political leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will also be conferred with the Padma Bhushan award this year.

Other notable awardees in this year’s Padma Awards 2022 list are Cyrus Poonawalla, Neeraj Chopra, Sonu Nigam, and Vandana Kataria. The list of awardees for the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards 2022 are mentioned below

Awardees of Padma Vibhushan in 2022

  • Prabha Arte
  • Radheyshyam Khelka (posthumous)
  • CDS General Bipin Rawat (posthumous)
  • Kalyan Singh (posthumous)

Awardees of Padma Bhushan in 2022

  • Ghulam Nabi Azad
  • Victor Banerjee
  • Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous)
  • Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
  • Natarajan Chandrasekaran
  • Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (Duo)
  • Madhur Jaffery
  • Devendra Jhajharia
  • Rashid Khan
  • Rajiv Mehrishi
  • Satya Narayana Nadella
  • Sundararajan Pichai
  • Cyrus Poonawalla
  • Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)
  • Pratibha Ray
  • Swami Sachidanand
  • Vashishth Tripathi

 

 

This year, President Ram Nath Kovind approved a total of 128 awardees for the Padma Awards 2022 list. Similar to every year, the award ceremony is expected to be held in March or April at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

This year’s list consist of 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. As per the Home Ministry release, 34 out of the total awardees are women, while 10 awardees are from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI.

