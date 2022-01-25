Padma Awards 2022: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Google CEO Sundar Pichai among list of awardees

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently released the list of people who will be honoured with the Padma Awards 2022, which is one of the highest civilian honours in India, later this year. This year, the list includes a total of 128 awardees.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously this year, for his contribution to the country in civil services. Kalyan Singh, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, will also be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Notable political leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will also be conferred with the Padma Bhushan award this year.

Other notable awardees in this year’s Padma Awards 2022 list are Cyrus Poonawalla, Neeraj Chopra, Sonu Nigam, and Vandana Kataria. The list of awardees for the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards 2022 are mentioned below

Awardees of Padma Vibhushan in 2022

Prabha Arte

Radheyshyam Khelka (posthumous)

CDS General Bipin Rawat (posthumous)

Kalyan Singh (posthumous)

Awardees of Padma Bhushan in 2022

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Victor Banerjee

Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous)

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (Duo)

Madhur Jaffery

Devendra Jhajharia

Rashid Khan

Rajiv Mehrishi

Satya Narayana Nadella

Sundararajan Pichai

Cyrus Poonawalla

Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)

Pratibha Ray

Swami Sachidanand

Vashishth Tripathi

This year, President Ram Nath Kovind approved a total of 128 awardees for the Padma Awards 2022 list. Similar to every year, the award ceremony is expected to be held in March or April at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

This year’s list consist of 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. As per the Home Ministry release, 34 out of the total awardees are women, while 10 awardees are from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI.