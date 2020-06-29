Over 9 lakh affected in Assam floods, Brahmaputra flows above danger level in Guwahati

Over 9 lakh people have been affected in the floods across 23 districts of Assam as incessant rains continue to cause a rise in the river flow.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 9,26,059 people have been affected in 23 districts due to the flood situation in the state.

The 23 affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalgiri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara and Kamrup.

People living in affected villages have left for higher places or have been taken by the authorities to shelters.

Locals of villages near Guijan area in Tinsukia have moved to safer places due to flood in their villages. Some villagers alleged government apathy and said no one from the administration has visited their village.

Assam: Locals of villages near Guijan area in Tinsukia have moved to safer places due to flood in their villages. Locals say, "Many houses have been washed away in floodwaters, we are forced to flee our village. We don't have food. No one from the administration has come here". pic.twitter.com/G2TCTS0MHz June 29, 2020

"Many houses have been washed away in floodwaters, we are forced to flee our village. We don't have food. No one from the administration has come here," the villagers alleged.

In Guwahati, the level of the Brahmaputra river has gone above danger level following heavy rainfall in the state.

Water is flowing 20 cm above danger level and it is rising by 1 to 2 cm per hour, an official from the Central Water Commission said.

