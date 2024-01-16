Over 2000 Congress, AAP workers join BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

More than 2,000 workers and office-bearers of the opposition Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat.

They were inducted into the BJP at a function held at the ruling party's state headquarters in Gandhinagar. Those who joined the BJP from the Congress included former Leader of Opposition in Rajkot district panchayat Arjun Khatariya, Rajkot district president of Seva Dal Kishorsinh Jadeja and four members of Rajkot district panchayat - Shardaben Dhaduk, Mira Bhalodia, Gita Chavda and Gita Chauhan -- among others, said a release by the saffron party.

These local leaders from Rajkot as well as north and central Gujarat joined the ruling fold in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil. Welcoming the newly-inducted members, Paatil said everyone should help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his endeavour to strengthen India and Gujarat, the release said.

"As Gujarat CM, Modi introduced 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies. As PM, he has now introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He also took steps to double farmers' income. Every year, Rs 6,000 is deposited into the bank accounts of farmers by the government (under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi)," said Paatil.

On the occasion, the state BJP chief attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party is known for dividing people on caste lines to gain power. "It was PM Mod who abolished this caste-based politics and worked towards empowering four sections of society - women, farmers, youths and the poor," he said.

Congress and AAP workers and local leaders have joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The saffron outfit did not provide a party-wise break-up of opposition workers who joined its ranks but said the number stood at more than 2,000.