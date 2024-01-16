Over 2000 Congress, AAP workers join BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeIndia

India

Over 2000 Congress, AAP workers join BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

More than 2,000 workers and office-bearers of the opposition Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:01 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

More than 2,000 workers and office-bearers of the opposition Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat on Tuesday, said the saffron outfit.

They were inducted into the BJP at a function held at the ruling party's state headquarters in Gandhinagar. Those who joined the BJP from the Congress included former Leader of Opposition in Rajkot district panchayat Arjun Khatariya, Rajkot district president of Seva Dal Kishorsinh Jadeja and four members of Rajkot district panchayat - Shardaben Dhaduk, Mira Bhalodia, Gita Chavda and Gita Chauhan -- among others, said a release by the saffron party. 

These local leaders from Rajkot as well as north and central Gujarat joined the ruling fold in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil. Welcoming the newly-inducted members, Paatil said everyone should help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his endeavour to strengthen India and Gujarat, the release said.

 "As Gujarat CM, Modi introduced 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies. As PM, he has now introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He also took steps to double farmers' income. Every year, Rs 6,000 is deposited into the bank accounts of farmers by the government (under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi)," said Paatil. 

On the occasion, the state BJP chief attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party is known for dividing people on caste lines to gain power. "It was PM Mod who abolished this caste-based politics and worked towards empowering four sections of society - women, farmers, youths and the poor," he said. 

Read: ‘Narendra Modi function’: Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM over Ram Temple consecration

Congress and AAP workers and local leaders have joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The saffron outfit did not provide a party-wise break-up of opposition workers who joined its ranks but said the number stood at more than 2,000.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

Captain Miller box office collection day 3: Dhanush film dips further, earns Rs 23.40 crore in opening weekend

Meet man, not an Indian, who was sacked from Sundar Pichai-led Google after 19 years due to...

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE