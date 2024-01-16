‘Narendra Modi function’: Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM over Ram Temple consecration

Addressing a rally in Nagaland’s capital Kohima for ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, he said, "The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function."

Ahead of the highly anticipated consecration of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday by saying that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya is a 'Narendra Modi function.'

Addressing a rally in Nagaland’s capital Kohima for ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, he said, "The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function,” said Gandhi.

“We are open to all religions, all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is a political function. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS," he further said.