Omicron scare: Gujarat extends night curfew, issues new COVID-19 guidelines in THESE cities

The fear regarding the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has intensified across the country and several state governments have decided to tighten their COVID-19 guidelines. In this regard, the Gujarat government has decided to do the same.

The government of Gujarat has decided to extend the night curfew in eight cities of the state by 10 days and issue new guidelines amid the rising Omicron fear in the country. Now, the night curfew across these cities has been extended till December 10, 2021.

As per the official order issued by the Gujarat government, commercial establishments such as APMCs, shops, and beauty salons, in these cities have been allowed to operate till 12 am. Restaurants have also been allowed to stay open with 75 percent capacity till midnight.

Cities in Gujarat where night curfew has been extended-

Ahmedabad

Rajkot

Surat

Vadodara

Jamnagar

Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar

Junagadh

Fresh COVID-19 guidelines by Gujarat government

In the cities where the night curfew has been extended, commercial establishments such as APMCs, shops, and beauty salons, can operate till 12 am.

Restaurants in these cities can remain open till midnight with 75 percent occupancy. Home delivery and take-away services will also remain active till midnight.

Social distancing, usage of masks, and other COVID-19 appropriate behavior need to be followed strictly.

The capacity at weddings, political and religious gatherings remains 400 in the first 10 days of December.

The capacity at funeral processions remains 100.

Cinema halls can operate at 100 capacities with government-mandated COVID-19 safety norms.

The night curfew in these eight cities of Gujarat was earlier imposed by the government from November 1 and the timings were from 1 am to 5 am. The government had decided to relax the curfew by 2 hours in November for Diwali and Chhath Puja as the daily COVID-19 tally had reduced, but now the curfew has been reimposed due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.