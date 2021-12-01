Omicron scare: Gujarat extends night curfew, issues new COVID-19 guidelines in THESE cities

The fear regarding the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has intensified across the country and several state governments have decided to tighten their COVID-19 guidelines. In this regard, the Gujarat government has decided to do the same.
The government of Gujarat has decided to extend the night curfew in eight cities of the state by 10 days and issue new guidelines amid the rising Omicron fear in the country. Now, the night curfew across these cities has been extended till December 10, 2021.
As per the official order issued by the Gujarat government, commercial establishments such as APMCs, shops, and beauty salons, in these cities have been allowed to operate till 12 am. Restaurants have also been allowed to stay open with 75 percent capacity till midnight.
The night curfew in these eight cities of Gujarat was earlier imposed by the government from November 1 and the timings were from 1 am to 5 am. The government had decided to relax the curfew by 2 hours in November for Diwali and Chhath Puja as the daily COVID-19 tally had reduced, but now the curfew has been reimposed due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.