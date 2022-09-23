Noida rain: Schools for THESE classes to remain shut today

Noida rain (File)

Noida has been receiving heavy rainfall since yesterday. In the wake of the rains, the administration has announced a holiday on Friday for students of all government and private schools. However, the decision will only be implemented on children between Class 1 to 9. In UP's Aligarh, meanwhile, schools have been shut on September 23 and September 24.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Sudhir Garg, said on Thursday that UP and NCR, including MNoida, will witness heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the heavy downpour. One child died and eight others were injured in a wall collapse incident following heavy rain in the district and normal life was disrupted in Uttar Pradesh`s Firozabad."District administration provided immediate help and relief to the people affected by heavy rains. 13 people died due to heavy rain while 3 died due to lightning. 10 people died due to the wall collapse in Etawah," said Sudhir Garg.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Disaster Management Authority has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure repair work of roads and drains are carried out smoothly by civic agencies.The authority also advised closing all schools and colleges on Friday in the larger public interest."In view of the heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, 2022, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on September 23, 2022, so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies. All Private education institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on September 23, 2022, in the larger public interest," the advisory reads.

With inputs from ANI