Noida International Airport-IGI rapid rail link possible, RRTS officer reveals Delhi-Gurgaon-Jaipur transit plan

Vinay Kumar Singh, the managing director of NCT Transport Corporation that is overseeing the construction of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, has revealed in an interview that RRTS' Ghaziabad section will be ready for launch by this March. He said the organisation's next target will be to start work on the Delhi-SNV (Alwar) via Gurgaon project whose work will start soon.

Asked if the Delhi-SNV corridor will be extended till Jaipur, he replied in affirmative. He said they are exploring the subject of a high-speed corridor between Delhi and Jaipur vua SNV and Gurgaon.

Vinay Kumar Singh told TOI that talks are on to extend the corridor to Jaipur. He also said that the Delhi-Meerut corridor may be extended till Muzaffarnagar.

A day after the Ghaziabad train hit the speed of 160 km per hour in a trial run, he said the rapid rail plans to maintain a speed of between 100 kmph and 120 kmph. He said the travel time will be a flat 55 minutes.

Asked if IGI-Noida airports will be connected, he told the daily, "For IGI, we are offering rapid rail connectivity on the Delhi SNB corridor. In future, maybe Noida airport will also be connected."

Meanwhile, Sarai Kale Khan's upcoming RRTS station will soon become a multi-modal hub. This station will be connected with Delhi Metro's Pink Line, ISBT, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and Hazrat Nizaumuddin metro station.

On the ring road, there will be an entry and exit gate. Below this, the city bus interchange facility will be available.

The station's length will be 215 metres, width will be 50 metres and height will be 15 metres.

The Central government has already planned several projects for Delhi-Jaipur transit, including the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai Expressway and a Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train. Both these projects will cut short the travel time between the two cities by half.