Noida, Greater Noida to get Aqua Line feeder service, 25 buses to ply in Gaur City, Parthala, Sector 51; all routes

Noida news: All these 25 buses will ply on Noida and Greater Noida routes. (Representational)

Noida Metro news: The authorities have identified the agency that will run 25 feeder buses between Noida and Greater Noida. The NMRC has formulated a PPP model for this service. NMRC will not give any money to the agency for the operation of the service. In lieu of the favour, the bus operators will provide advertisement space inside and outside the buses.

They will also get ad space at bus stands. In the first phase, 25 buses will be operated. More agencies will be roped in later to expand the project.

All these 25 buses will ply on Noida and Greater Noida routes. However, they will not connect Noida and Greater Noida West. This will be beneficial for the masses. The name of this service will be City Bus Service. NMRC has asked for details of the places where the agency will stick advertisements. Bus stands will be constructed on the routes where there are none. These buses were being run by the NMRC. However, after the coronavirus pandemic, NMRC didn't extend their contract.

The buses will have at least 24 seats. All the buses will be air-conditioned. Displays have to be shown on the front and back of the buses. The fare will be approved by NMRC. The fare will have to be reasonable. The routes have been decided on the basis of the private sector's surveys. Feedback will also be taken of the agency's services.

Here's the list of routes.

Greno West will get big relief

Omega-4 to Pari Chowk, UPSIDC Site.

- Alpha-1 to BT-1, Eta-1, Omicron, Etcher, Jaypee.

Sector-51 to Sector-33, RTO, Jalvayu Vihar, Sector-15, 16, 18.

Sector-51 to Sector-63, 62, JSS, Jaypee Institute.

Knowledge Park to Knowledge Park-2, Sharda University, Galgotias, AWHO, P-3 Market, Phase-2.

- NSEZ to Noida Phase-2, NSEZ Kuleshra, Habibpur.

Sector-76 to Sector-76, Stellar-1, Arihant Arden, Stellar Jeevan, ACE City.

Sector-50-51 to Sector-76, 50, 122, Parthala Chowk, Ek Murti, Techzone-4.

Sector-51-50 to 50, 121, 122, to Parthala Chowk, Gaur City.