Noida: Drunk woman assaults security guard in Ajnara Homes society in viral video; victim shows exemplary self-control

Noida Ajnara Homes: The police have detained Anjali and Kakul, while Deesha is missing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

Ajnara Homes Viral Video

In yet another video showing how the rich often attempt to bully poor workers, a young woman at Noida's Ajnara Homes society can be seen in a viral video assaulting a security guard whose only fault was that he was discharging his duty. 

The viral video shows an apparently drunk woman named Deeksha confronting a security guard. She suddenly holds the collar of the man and throws off the cap he was wearing. The man, however, remained steadfast to his duty and doesn't appear to be rattled. He kind of ties his hands backward and appears resolute in the face of constant provocation. In an exemplary display of self-control, the security guard didn't react even when he was being assaulted. 

While Deesha's friend can be seen recording a video, another man -- apparently the security guard's friend or colleague -- also records what was happening. He told the security guard, "Stand still Pankaj. Let her misbehave."

Though it is unclear what led to the incident, some social media reports suggested that the security guard had stopped the women's car in the absence of the sticker mandatory to gain entry into the Ajnara society.

The police have detained Anjali and Kakul, while Deesha is missing. Anjali runs a food supplement business and is Deeksha's sister. Kakul is their friend. 

The security guard has filed a complaint against the women.  

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
