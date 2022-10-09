Nitin Gadkari announces the road infrastructure plan of investing 5 lakh crore by 2024 in UP

Representational Image

Nitin Gadkari, a minister in the Union, on Saturday unveiled new projects for Uttar Pradesh totaling 7,000 crore. In accordance with an official statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, he also claimed that by 2024, the state's road infrastructure would be on par with that of the US.

An official release stated that Gadkari opened the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) here and declared that before 2024, a total of 5 lakh crore would be invested in roads in Uttar Pradesh.

Stating that a gift of ₹7,000 crore is being given to Uttar Pradesh, he said this includes the Shahabad bypass-Hardoi bypass of ₹1,212 crore, Shahjahanpur to Shahabad bypass of ₹950 crore, Moradabad to Kashipur National Highway ( ₹2,007 crore), 13 railway over bridges ( ₹1,000 crore), among others.

"By 2024, the road infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh will be at par with that of America," he added.

Speaking about the Indian economy, Gadkari said that for achieving the target of USD 5 trillion economy, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the road network is most important.

The need of the hour is to use "waste" for road construction without harming the environment in Uttar Pradesh, the minister added.

Gadkari stressed that along with the economy, attention must also be paid to the environment, hence, he appealed to the people to use CNG, ethanol, methanol and electric vehicles instead of diesel and petrol vehicles, which according to him, will also make fares cheaper.

According to him, we are currently producing 100,000 litres of bioethanol from stubble and are also working to produce bio-CNG.

The transport minister referred to green hydrogen as a future necessity, claiming that 117 aspirational areas of the nation will benefit financially and create jobs if work is done on this technology.