Headlines

4 soldiers martyred, 2 injured after terrorists attack army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhatisgarh Cabinet Minister today

'We want to show...': INDIA bloc leaders to protest today against 146 suspensions of MPs from Parliament | Full details

Delhi-NCR: Noida metro likely to get connected to Ghaziabad; check DMRC's route plan for Blue line extension

Viral video: Passenger's creative hammock attempt inside packed train ends in hilarious fall, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh shine as India beat South Africa by 78 runs, clinch series 2-1

Noida news: Man who returned from Nepal tests Covid-19 positive

Aamir Khan was keen to work with Dilip Kumar in this blockbuster, director replaced him with...

9 motivational quotes by Raveena Tandon

Celebs at Anand Pandit's star-studded birthday bash

Indian batters to score century vs SA on South African soil in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Dunki box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film opens less than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, earns....

Aamir Khan was keen to work with Dilip Kumar in this blockbuster, director replaced him with...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed by writer Gazal Dhaliwal for not sharing writing credits: 'I felt compelled'

HomeIndia

India

Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhatisgarh Cabinet Minister today

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the names of the nine cabinet ministers who will be sworn in at 11:45 a.m. in the Governor House.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state cabinet will be constituted on Friday with the induction of nine new ministers. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the names of the nine cabinet ministers who will be sworn in at 11:45 a.m. in the Governor House. 

The nine names include Brijmohan Agrawal, Ram Vichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, Kedar Kashyap, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, OP Choudhary, Tankram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade. The Chief Minister also said the remaining ministers will be included soon. 

"Tomorrow (Friday), new members of our Cabinet are taking oaths in the Governor House, which includes Brijmohan Agrawal, Ram Vichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, Kedar Kashyap, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, OP Choudhary, Tankram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade. These nine people will take the oath in the Governor's House," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Earlier, on December 17, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, social engineering and division were given preference in cabinet formation. Along with this, there was an in-depth discussion regarding the election manifesto and the agenda of the party.

The meeting was called on Chhattisgarh's cabinet formation at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sahu and Vijay Sharma, etc. were present in this meeting. Chhattisgarh co-in-charge Om Mathur was also present in the meeting. 

This meeting also lasted for more than an hour. Vishnu Sai took his oath at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on December 13.

Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Dunki in Dubai, leaves fans mesmerised with drone show recreating actor's signature pose: Watch

Meet man who got fed up buying groceries offline, built Rs 56600 crore company, his net worth is...

Shahid Kapoor joins Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara in a unique list, buys Rs 3.5 crore ‘dancing car’

Twitter Down: X faces outage, users timeline empty

Year Ender 2023: 4 Infectious diseases that made news this year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE