Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years jail, fined Rs 2 crore by Jamnagar court; read to know why

Cheteshwar Pujara responds to India snub with another stunning Ranji Trophy ton

58th Jnanpith Award: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit, Gulzar for Urdu win honours

Meet woman who lived in orphanage, married at 16, worked as farm labourer to earn Rs 5; now CEO of billion dollar firm

Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years jail, fined Rs 2 crore by Jamnagar court; read to know why

Cheteshwar Pujara responds to India snub with another stunning Ranji Trophy ton

NHAI drops Paytm Payments Bank from FASTag list: Here’s how to close or transfer your account

Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), toll collecting authority of state-owned NHAI, has advised highway users to buy FASTags from 32 authorised banks which excludes Paytm Payments Bank.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

In a big blow to Paytm, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has removed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from its list of 30 authorised banks for providing FASTag service. This move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a directive to stop accepting deposits or top-ups into customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, or other instruments after March 15, 2023. This is an extension of the previous deadline, which was set for February 29, 2023.

Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), toll collecting authority of state-owned NHAI, has advised highway users to buy FASTags from 32 authorised banks which exclude Paytm Payments Bank.

How To Cancel Paytm FASTag account?

You can deactivate Paytm FASTag, but it’s important to note that you cannot reactivate the same FASTag again. Follow the steps mentioned below to deactivate your Paytm FASTag account.

1. Login to the FASTag Paytm Portal using your user ID, wallet ID, and password.

2. Now the FASTag number, registered mobile number, and other details are required for verification.

3. Scroll down the page and click on the Help & Support option.

4. Tap on the ‘Need Help With Non-Order Related Queries?’ 

5. Select the option Queries Related to Updating FASTag Profile.

6. After that, select the option ‘I Want to Close My FASTag’ and follow the further steps.

How to transfer your Paytm FASTag account?

The direct transfer of FASTag is not possible yet. So, to begin the transfer procedure, it's necessary for you to contact a new FASTag service provider, like HDFC or ICICI. Once you've done that, you can purchase a new tag and transfer the registration details of your vehicle.

Users can also prefer to call a service provider like ICICI or HDFC bank and ask them to transfer the account. Inform them about the switch and provide them with the necessary details. 

Paytm Customer Care Number

If any confusion, you can contact the customer care numbers of Paytm 0120-4456456, 0120- 4770770.

Paytm FASTag Customer Care Number

A user can call at 1800-120-4210 and mention the mobile number registered with the tag along with the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID.

