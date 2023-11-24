Headlines

What is 'Moye Moye,' and why is it taking internet by storm?

New shocking revelations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case, know details

Relief your pain with these Back support

Salman Khan’s picture wearing torn, dirty shoes go viral, fans say ‘this will become fashion now’

Ranbir Kapoor's gun scene in Animal trailer gets trolled for 'ridiculous' VFX: 'Looks like something from a video game'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is 'Moye Moye,' and why is it taking internet by storm?

Relief your pain with these Back support

Check out the beautiful claw clips under Rs 200 on Amazon

7 Animals with no natural predator

Animals that hunt crocodiles in wild

7 most effective ways to get rid of dark circles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Salman Khan’s picture wearing torn, dirty shoes go viral, fans say ‘this will become fashion now’

Ranbir Kapoor's gun scene in Animal trailer gets trolled for 'ridiculous' VFX: 'Looks like something from a video game'

Rajkumar Kohli, filmmaker known for Nagin, Jaani Dushman, passes away at 93

HomeIndia

India

New shocking revelations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case, know details

Mahua Moitra, who is under the scanner for the "Cash-for-Query" allegations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that expelling Moitra will make her popular for three months.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahua Moitra has been at the centre political storm after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that Ms Moitra has taken bribes from businessmen to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts. But she admitted to letting him use her Lok Sabha login credentials to post questions that she claimed were hers. New sources reveal that the Parliament login ID of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was accessed not just from Dubai but also from New Jersey, the United States, and Bengaluru, India Today reported.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday shared a Lok Sabha order underlining the importance of confidentiality for the question and answer session in the Parliament and targetted Mahua Moitra by using the Hindi idiom "Chori Upar se Seenazori" (showing aggression after committing wrongdoings) for Trinamool Congress MP.

Citing Lok Sabha order, Nishikant Dubey said that information given in advance by the House to the members should remain confidential to them only.

In a post on X in Hindi, Nishikant Dubey said, "This is the order of the Lok Sabha, which clearly says that confidentiality means that the information should be limited to the MP only. Because when the MP asks a question, the MP gets the answer one hour before the commencement of the Parliament, this affects the condition of the stock market and the company with ups and downs in the market."

"There can be a breach in the economy, security. Playing with the economy, and security due to getting premature information about our relations with other countries. Perhaps a PA like Hiranandani did not read this and informed the accused who is also a corrupt MP? Showing aggression after committing wrongdoings (Chori fir Seenazori)," he added.

According to the Lok Sabha order which was shared by BJP MP Dubey stated that members are informed that the contents of a reply made in response to a question are strictly confidential until the Question for Oral Answer has actually been asked and answered in the House.

"In case the question has not reached for oral answer, the reply to the Question should not be released till the conclusion of Question Hour. Questions included in the lists of written answers are also to be treated as confidential until the same have been laid on the Table of the House after the Question Hour is over. A reply to a question is treated as final, only in the form, in which it appears in the proceedings of the House, for a particular date," the order shared by Dubey read on X read.

Meanwhile, in her first-ever public statement on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, who is under the scanner for the "Cash-for-Query" allegations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that expelling Moitra will make her popular for three months.

"They (BJP) plan to expel Mahua. This will make her popular for three months. Whatever she used to say inside (Parliament), she will be saying outside. She will hold press conferences every day and speak outside. What difference will it make?" the Chief Minister said on Thursday while addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Moitra is facing the heat of the "cash-for-query" allegations against her. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recently recommended her expulsion from the Lower House.

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations has adopted the report against Moitra with a 6:4 majority recommending the expulsion of the TMC member.

Dubey had earlier approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

The Ethics Committee had sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location.

The committee had also sought MHA's input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

The draft report is learnt to have suggested that "serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment".

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and other conman Sukesh's cars going for auction, bidding starts at Rs 2.03 lakh

'You mean so much...': Mohammad Shami shares heartwarming note for his mother post World Cup final loss

Experience effortlessly cooking with premium and durable spatula sets on Amazon

Indian captain Rohit Sharma unlikely to play T20Is again: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE