New shocking revelations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case, know details

Mahua Moitra has been at the centre political storm after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that Ms Moitra has taken bribes from businessmen to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts. But she admitted to letting him use her Lok Sabha login credentials to post questions that she claimed were hers. New sources reveal that the Parliament login ID of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was accessed not just from Dubai but also from New Jersey, the United States, and Bengaluru, India Today reported.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday shared a Lok Sabha order underlining the importance of confidentiality for the question and answer session in the Parliament and targetted Mahua Moitra by using the Hindi idiom "Chori Upar se Seenazori" (showing aggression after committing wrongdoings) for Trinamool Congress MP.

Citing Lok Sabha order, Nishikant Dubey said that information given in advance by the House to the members should remain confidential to them only.

In a post on X in Hindi, Nishikant Dubey said, "This is the order of the Lok Sabha, which clearly says that confidentiality means that the information should be limited to the MP only. Because when the MP asks a question, the MP gets the answer one hour before the commencement of the Parliament, this affects the condition of the stock market and the company with ups and downs in the market."

"There can be a breach in the economy, security. Playing with the economy, and security due to getting premature information about our relations with other countries. Perhaps a PA like Hiranandani did not read this and informed the accused who is also a corrupt MP? Showing aggression after committing wrongdoings (Chori fir Seenazori)," he added.

According to the Lok Sabha order which was shared by BJP MP Dubey stated that members are informed that the contents of a reply made in response to a question are strictly confidential until the Question for Oral Answer has actually been asked and answered in the House.

"In case the question has not reached for oral answer, the reply to the Question should not be released till the conclusion of Question Hour. Questions included in the lists of written answers are also to be treated as confidential until the same have been laid on the Table of the House after the Question Hour is over. A reply to a question is treated as final, only in the form, in which it appears in the proceedings of the House, for a particular date," the order shared by Dubey read on X read.

Meanwhile, in her first-ever public statement on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, who is under the scanner for the "Cash-for-Query" allegations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that expelling Moitra will make her popular for three months.

"They (BJP) plan to expel Mahua. This will make her popular for three months. Whatever she used to say inside (Parliament), she will be saying outside. She will hold press conferences every day and speak outside. What difference will it make?" the Chief Minister said on Thursday while addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Moitra is facing the heat of the "cash-for-query" allegations against her. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recently recommended her expulsion from the Lower House.

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations has adopted the report against Moitra with a 6:4 majority recommending the expulsion of the TMC member.

Dubey had earlier approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

The Ethics Committee had sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location.

The committee had also sought MHA's input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

The draft report is learnt to have suggested that "serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment".

(with inputs from ANI)