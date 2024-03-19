Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch viral video: Guinness record created for World’s longest dosa by 75 chefs after 110 failed attempts, it measures…

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini expands cabinet, inducts 8 MLAs as ministers

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Third edition of Assam Rifles-USI Annual Seminar 2024 held in Delhi

Meet Narayana Murthy's family member who owns maximum stake in Infosys, not Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch viral video: Guinness record created for World’s longest dosa by 75 chefs after 110 failed attempts, it measures…

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Third edition of Assam Rifles-USI Annual Seminar 2024 held in Delhi

 Tips to grow money plant in bottle

Benefits of doing squats

8 places to visit in Delhi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Ravi Kishan says Maamla Legal Hai breaks OTT's clutter of 'dark stories with guns, mafia, violence' | Exclusive

Meet actress who rejected superhit films with SRK, Salman, Anil Kapoor, was divorced twice, career got ruined due to..

HomeIndia

India

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini expands cabinet, inducts 8 MLAs as ministers

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana carried out the first cabinet expansion on Tuesday by inducting eight MLAs as ministers.

Saini and five ministers took oath last week. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta was the first one to be administered oath as cabinet minister. Gupta took oath in Sanskrit. He was a minister in the previous M K Khattar cabinet.

Thereafter, Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki, and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh were sworn in as ministers of state (independent charge).

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, former Miss India, who worked with Salman Khan in superhit film, then quit acting due to...

IPL 2024: MI suffer big blow as star bowler likely to miss matches, check details

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

Meet actor, who grew up in chawl, ran away from home at 17 with only Rs 500, later became superstar, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement