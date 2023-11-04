New Delhi-Patna train tickets for Diwali 2023: Special Vande Bharat introduced for Deepawali, Chhath; check details

Headlines

Israel-Hamas war: Israel admits airstrike on ambulance in Gaza, 15 dead, 50 injured

Delhi Pollution: N95 or cloth? Which masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants?

'ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal just beginning': Atishi claims BJP scared of AAP

PM Modi, Rishi Sunak discuss progress on FTA, India's strong performance at Cricket World Cup

HM Amit Shah’s big statement on caste census: BJP never opposed idea, but…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas war: Israel admits airstrike on ambulance in Gaza, 15 dead, 50 injured

Delhi Pollution: N95 or cloth? Which masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants?

'ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal just beginning': Atishi claims BJP scared of AAP

7 health benefits of coconut sugar

9 motivational quotes by Chiranjeevi

6 popular Indian actors who have temples dedicated to them

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Elvish Yadav appears on Bigg Boss 17, talks social media negativity, getting trolled; Salman Khan advises him to...

Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

Mrunal Thakur reacts to reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'sorry to break your hearts'

HomeIndia

India

New Delhi-Patna train tickets for Diwali 2023: Special Vande Bharat introduced for Deepawali, Chhath; check details

The Special Vande Bharat Express train will start running from November 11 from New Delhi to Patna. Check all details here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 07:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi-Patna special train: Indian Railways has introduced Vande Bharat Express trains to cover long-distance journeys in response to the heightened demand over the festive season. It will operate the fully reservation-based Patna-New Delhi Special Vande Bharat Express during the impending Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. This new semi-high-speed train will currently operate as a special train for 6 trips. 

Vande Bharat Express train: New Delhi to Patna
The new Vande Bharat Express Special train with the number 02252 will operate from New Delhi (NDLS) to Patna (PNBE) and the 02251 train number for Patna to New Delhi. It will start its journey on November 11 from New Delhi railway station. 

New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi: Check time, date and stoppages
The train will begin its journey at 7:45 a.m. and reach Patna the same evening at 7:00 p.m., which is less than 12 hours. This special service will be available on November 11, 14, and 16.

On November 12, 15, and 17, the reservation-based Train number 02251, also called the Vande Bharat train, will depart from Patna Junction and return to New Delhi. 

This train is scheduled to leave Patna Junction at 7:00 AM and arrive in New Delhi at 7:00 PM the same day. It will halt at the following 5 times: 08:28 at Ara Junction, 09:28 at Buxar, 10:28 at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, 12:10 at Prayagraj, and 19:00 in New Delhi.

New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi: Ticket prices
The fare for the AC Chair Car coach from New Delhi (NDLS) to Patna (PNBE) on the special Vande Bharat Express is ₹2355, while the fare for the AC Executive Chair Car coach is ₹4410. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amid onion prices rising to Rs 78 per kg, government sells at Rs 25 per kg in these locations; check details

Delhi pollution: Construction work, entry of diesel trucks banned as air quality worsens

Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, earns Rs 13 lakh salary per day, India captain Rohit Sharma is…

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

IND vs SL: India beat Sri Lanka in their biggest win in World Cup history, reach semi-finals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE