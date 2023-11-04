New Delhi-Patna train tickets for Diwali 2023: Special Vande Bharat introduced for Deepawali, Chhath; check details

The Special Vande Bharat Express train will start running from November 11 from New Delhi to Patna. Check all details here.

New Delhi-Patna special train: Indian Railways has introduced Vande Bharat Express trains to cover long-distance journeys in response to the heightened demand over the festive season. It will operate the fully reservation-based Patna-New Delhi Special Vande Bharat Express during the impending Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. This new semi-high-speed train will currently operate as a special train for 6 trips.

Vande Bharat Express train: New Delhi to Patna

The new Vande Bharat Express Special train with the number 02252 will operate from New Delhi (NDLS) to Patna (PNBE) and the 02251 train number for Patna to New Delhi. It will start its journey on November 11 from New Delhi railway station.

New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi: Check time, date and stoppages

The train will begin its journey at 7:45 a.m. and reach Patna the same evening at 7:00 p.m., which is less than 12 hours. This special service will be available on November 11, 14, and 16.

On November 12, 15, and 17, the reservation-based Train number 02251, also called the Vande Bharat train, will depart from Patna Junction and return to New Delhi.

This train is scheduled to leave Patna Junction at 7:00 AM and arrive in New Delhi at 7:00 PM the same day. It will halt at the following 5 times: 08:28 at Ara Junction, 09:28 at Buxar, 10:28 at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, 12:10 at Prayagraj, and 19:00 in New Delhi.

New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi: Ticket prices

The fare for the AC Chair Car coach from New Delhi (NDLS) to Patna (PNBE) on the special Vande Bharat Express is ₹2355, while the fare for the AC Executive Chair Car coach is ₹4410.