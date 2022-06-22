President Election 2022: NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu gets Z+ security

Draupadi Murmu, NDA's candidate for presedential election

In view of the upcoming presidential election, the Central Government has provided 'Z plus' security forces from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu.

The armed squad took over the security of Draupadi Murmu (64) on Wednesday morning.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda had announced the nomination of former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu as the NDA's presidential candidate after the party's parliamentary board meeting. Many senior leaders of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended this meeting.

The Union Home Ministry had directed the CRPF to deploy its 'VIP' security team to take over the responsibility of protecting Murmu.

Central security agencies had warned that the NDA candidate for the presidency could be in danger. In such a situation, it has been decided to give Z cover.

According to officials, a contingent of about 14-16 personnel of the Odisha-based paramilitary force has taken over the responsibility of protecting Draupadi Murmu. They will accompany her while travelling anywhere in the state or the country. The security personnel will also guard Murmu's residence in Rairangpur, Odisha.

The VIP security team of CRPF also provides security to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The presedential election would be held on July 18 and result would be out on July 21. If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal president of India and the second woman president.