Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Narsapuram Lok Sabha Constituency: Election in Narsapuram constituency will be held on April 11. The 2019 contest is going to be held among BJP’s Paidikonda Manikyalarao, Congress’ Kanumuri Bapiraju, YSR Congress Party's K Raghurama Krishnam Raju and TDP’s Vetukuri Venkata Shiva Rama Raju.

Narspuram Lok Sabha constituency is situated in the West Godavari District. According to 2011 census, the major chunk of Narsapur population is still rural. The region is known for its rich grain production and staple crops like cotton, banana, corn, tobacco and sugarcane.

Dwarka Tirumala Temple also known as Chinna Tirupathi temple, the Somaramam, the Perupalem Beach of Mogalhur Mandal, the Kolleru Lake and Polavaram Project are some of the tourist attractions in the region.

Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Paidikonda Manikyalarao

Congress: Kanumuri Bapiraju

YSR Congress Party: K Raghurama Krishnam Raju

TDP: Vetukuri Venkata Shiva Rama Raju

Narsapuram Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Gokaraju Ganga Raju (M) of the BJP who received 540306 had defeated Vanka Ravindranath (M) of the YSR Congress Party who got only 454955 votes.

2009: Kanumuri, (Bapi Raju) (M) of the Congress got 389422. He defeated Thota Sita Rama Lakshmi (F) of the TDP who received 274732 votes.

2004: Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah (M) of the Congress received 402761 votes and who thrashed Uppalapati Venkatakrishnam Raju (M) of the BJP who got 338349 votes.

The state will also see simultaneous assembly election 2019 on April 11. Lok Sabha election 2019 in Andhra Pradesh will be held across all 25 parliamentary seats in the first phase on April 11. The votes will be counted on May 23.