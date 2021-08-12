Nag Panchami 2021: Date, history, significance, muhurat and mantra

The month of Shravan of Sawan is an auspicious month of festivities in India. The month’s festive calendar started with Hariyali Teej on Wednesday, August 11. Next is the revered festival of Nag Panchami which will be on Friday, August 13. As per muhurat in 2021, Nag Panchami will begin from 3:24 pm on August 12, and end at 1:42 pm on August 13. The shubh muhurat for Nag Panchami Pooja (prayer and offerings) will be from 5:49 am to 8:28 am on August 13.

Nag Panchami falls on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Shravan month. The day is celebrated in reverence of the Nag Devtas (serpent gods).

In Hindu scriptures, this day is called Nagamanandakari, which translates to the happiest day for Nag Devtas.

On Nag Panchami, devotees make offerings to idols of Nag Devtas. These offerings include milk, fruits and flowers. Praying Nag Devta on this day is believed to bring health, wealth & prosperity to the person and their family.

Nag Panchami 2021: History and Significance

There are several legends about how the festival of Nag Panchami started. One of the most popular beliefs is that the day is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Krishna over the Kaliya Naag of the sacred Yamuna River.

Another prominent believe is connected to Lord Shiva and the serpent that adorns its neck called Vasuki.

Another prominent Nag Devta is Sheshnag who is believed to balance Earth on its back. There are 12 Nag Devtas worshipped on Nag Panchami – Shesha, Ananta, Vasuki, Kaliya, Dhritrashtra, Padma, Karatoka, Ashvatara, Kambala, Shankhapala, Pingala, and Takshaka.

Nag Panchami Mantra

Om Nagkulaya Vidmahe Vishadantaya Dheemahi Tanno Sarpa Prachodayat