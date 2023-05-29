Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'My new India will not...': Kapil Sibal takes a dig at PM Modi's remarks at Parliament inauguration

In a speech delivered from the grand Lok Sabha hall decorated in a peacock motif, PM Modi said the new Parliament building reflected the aspirations and resolve of the "new India" to set and work towards achieving greater heights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

'My new India will not...': Kapil Sibal takes a dig at PM Modi's remarks at Parliament inauguration
Kapil Sibal, PM Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks at the new Parliament building inauguration, saying freedom of thought with the aspirational underpinnings of 1.4 billion minds and not bricks and mortar will make his "new India".

Modi on Sunday described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an "immortalised" moment in the country's development journey, asserting that it will mark the dawn of a self-reliant and developed India which will also inspire the progress of other nations.

READ | Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani thank fans for endless support to Mumbai Indians, promise to...

In a speech delivered from the grand Lok Sabha hall decorated in a peacock motif, Modi said the new Parliament building reflected the aspirations and resolve of the "new India" to set and work towards achieving greater heights.

In a tweet, Sibal cited the prime minister's remarks at the inauguration during which he invoked the new India.

"Not brick and mortar but freedom of thought with the aspirational underpinnings of 1.4 b minds, where ideas flourish, colours splash. Not: Saffron, Fractious, Intolerant, will make my new India," the former Union minister said.

READ | PM Modi treated new Parliament's inauguration like his coronation, claims Opposition

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 709 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.