Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

PM Modi treated new Parliament's inauguration like his coronation, claims Opposition

The Opposition said when the inauguration ceremony was underway, protesting wrestlers, who have accused a BJP MP of sexual harassment, were removed from Jantar Mantar as they sought to march towards the new Parliament House.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

PM Modi treated new Parliament's inauguration like his coronation, claims Opposition
PM Modi treated new Parliament's inauguration like his coronation, claims Opposition

The inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday was marked with a boycott by 21 opposition parties which accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of treating the event like his "coronation", and said democracy is run by people, not by buildings.

The opposition leaders also accused the government of violating Constitutional norms by not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the event. They said when the inauguration ceremony was underway, protesting wrestlers, who have accused a BJP MP of sexual harassment, were removed from Jantar Mantar as they sought to march towards the new Parliament House.

The government has rejected the opposition argument, saying no protocols were violated and that Modi respects the President.

President Droupadi Murmu, on the other hand, welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the country.

In her message at the ceremony, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India," Murmu said in her message.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh gives out bossy vibes in stunning blazer-set
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Layoff 2023: JPMorgan Chase to cut 500 jobs from several departments, know details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.