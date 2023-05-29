PM Modi treated new Parliament's inauguration like his coronation, claims Opposition

The inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday was marked with a boycott by 21 opposition parties which accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of treating the event like his "coronation", and said democracy is run by people, not by buildings.

The opposition leaders also accused the government of violating Constitutional norms by not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the event. They said when the inauguration ceremony was underway, protesting wrestlers, who have accused a BJP MP of sexual harassment, were removed from Jantar Mantar as they sought to march towards the new Parliament House.

The government has rejected the opposition argument, saying no protocols were violated and that Modi respects the President.

President Droupadi Murmu, on the other hand, welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the country.

In her message at the ceremony, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India," Murmu said in her message.