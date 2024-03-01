Twitter
MVA finalises seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra, Congress likely to field 18 seats, 20 for UBT, 10 for NCP

For the next Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, has reached a seat-sharing agreement, according India Today TV.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
For the next Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, has reached a seat-sharing agreement, according  India Today TV. As per the sources, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP could win nine seats, the Congress might fight for fifteen, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to contest twenty-one seats. 

Prakash Ambedkar's party, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), recently joined the MVA and is expected to run for two seats. One seat might go to Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Paksha, sources continued. Sharad Pawar's home served as the venue for the meeting.

Members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut, Congressmen Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Varsha Gaikwad, and Jayant Patil, leaders of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Jitendra Awhad, and Anil Deshmukh met. There was also a VBA representative in attendance. High-ranking alliance officials will formally unveil the MVA's final seat-sharing arrangement.

Next only to Uttar Pradesh (80) in terms of Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra has 48. A press conference will be held to announce the final approval of the seat-sharing agreement by the MVA leaders, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Raut told reporters after the meeting, "Comprehensive discussion took place on each of the 48 Lok Sabha seats. Winning is important, not who contests how many seats." He added,"Protection of democracy and the Constitution is our agenda, and Prakash Ambedkar holds the same view."

Notably, a seat will be allocated to each party by a sitting member of parliament. A candidate from one party may change their mind and run for office again, but the party that initially won the contesting seat will still receive the ticket. On March 4, Congress leaders will convene a crucial meeting to discuss the candidatures, after which the names will be confirmed.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the dates of the Lok Sabha elections. The election will likely take place in April or May. The BJP secured 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 general elections, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena, which was then undivided, won 18 seats, the undivided NCP won four, and the Congress and AIMIM each secured one seat. One seat had gone to an independent.

